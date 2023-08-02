This Is What Whales Are Betting On Li Auto

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Li Auto.

Looking at options history for Li Auto LI we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $473,565 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $600,166.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Li Auto options trades today is 897.82 with a total volume of 25,534.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Li Auto's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $38.00 $147.5K 1.1K 2.5K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $45.00 $99.6K 3.4K 1.5K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $45.00 $97.5K 3.4K 523 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $20.00 $85.0K 3 1.0K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $45.00 $67.1K 3.4K 633

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,687,299, the price of LI is down -0.5% at $44.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Li Auto, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.