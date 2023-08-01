United Rentals Unusual Options Activity For August 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on United Rentals URI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for United Rentals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,400, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $481,558..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $500.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Rentals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Rentals's whale activity within a strike price range from $330.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $470.00 $86.7K 465 45 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $470.00 $63.7K 465 69 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $470.00 $61.0K 465 120 URI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $500.00 $60.0K 373 53 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $470.00 $56.8K 465 69

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 289,604, the price of URI is up 1.53% at $471.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On United Rentals:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $515.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $527.

Baird has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

