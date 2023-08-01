Looking At PDD Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings PDD we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $182,849 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $7,138,575.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $120.0 for PDD Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $100.00 $4.3M 5.0K 2.5K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $90.00 $1.4M 4.2K 2.0K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $243.0K 5.1K 120 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $242.5K 5.1K 220 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $95.00 $238.8K 8.0K 474

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,023,795, the price of PDD is up 2.43% at $92.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PDD Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.