Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IBM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $168,156 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $981,383.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $248.0K 835 151 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $130.00 $145.5K 760 71 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $140.00 $142.5K 5.2K 302 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $126.7K 835 50 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $150.00 $58.0K 23.3K 2.1K

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,106,060, the price of IBM is up 0.26% at $143.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On IBM:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $145

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $140

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $135

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $144.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IBM, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.