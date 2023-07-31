10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.1K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 9511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLS APLS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGTX TGTX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 4, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAGE SAGE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCUS RCUS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 425 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 2066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY TLRY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 137 day(s) on December 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 389 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZBH ZBH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 137 day(s) on December 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY BMY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 228 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WAT WAT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 184 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 4498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

