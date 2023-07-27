Looking At Fortinet's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Fortinet FTNT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FTNT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Fortinet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $112,080, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $263,910..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $80.0 for Fortinet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fortinet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fortinet's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Fortinet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/04/23 $75.00 $112.0K 235 801 FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/11/23 $80.00 $44.0K 25 202 FTNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $72.00 $29.0K 629 25 FTNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $78.00 $27.8K 355 37 FTNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $80.00 $27.8K 15 25

Where Is Fortinet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,124,497, the price of FTNT is down -0.75% at $76.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Fortinet:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Fortinet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.