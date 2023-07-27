S&P Global Unusual Options Activity For July 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on S&P Global.

Looking at options history for S&P Global SPGI we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $121,968 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $537,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $490.0 for S&P Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for S&P Global options trades today is 58.75 with a total volume of 874.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for S&P Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $320.0 to $490.0 over the last 30 days.

S&P Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPGI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $380.00 $105.8K 80 23 SPGI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $490.00 $79.5K 0 43 SPGI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $490.00 $70.2K 0 62 SPGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/28/23 $360.00 $65.5K 0 28 SPGI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $320.00 $51.5K 26 43

Where Is S&P Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,274,438, the price of SPGI is down -7.85% at $394.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On S&P Global:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $427.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $421.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for S&P Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.