This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $313,920 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,161,524.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $355.0K 14.6K 250 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $45.00 $346.5K 2.8K 350 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $42.50 $277.5K 35.5K 516 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $45.00 $224.0K 2.0K 500 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $78.2K 25.7K 49

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,623,911, the price of UBER is down -1.17% at $46.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $75

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $56

Tigress Financial downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $66

Roth MKM has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

