This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,000, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,640,359..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1200.0 to $2160.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 54.57 with a total volume of 203.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $1200.0 to $2160.0 over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $2045.00 $910.0K 67 101 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $2000.00 $171.4K 31 11 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/28/23 $1200.00 $96.6K 1 1 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $2045.00 $68.0K 67 1 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $2150.00 $62.5K 297 27

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 46,025, the price of CMG is down -0.04% at $2152.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $2300.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $2300.

TD Cowen downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2350

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $2400.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $2310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

