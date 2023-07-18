CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For July 18

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $55,500, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $415,358..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $155.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 763.25 with a total volume of 931.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $55.5K 1.5K 50 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $120.00 $52.1K 211 22 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $120.00 $52.0K 211 140 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $120.00 $47.3K 211 78 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/28/23 $155.00 $34.1K 717 119

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 255,093, the price of CRWD is down -0.57% at $151.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $170

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $235

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

