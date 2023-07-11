3M Unusual Options Activity For July 11

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on 3M.

Looking at options history for 3M MMM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $138,603 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $772,546.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $115.0 for 3M over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for 3M options trades today is 2100.5 with a total volume of 6,834.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for 3M's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

3M Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $105.00 $220.0K 5.6K 2.3K MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $105.00 $193.3K 1.2K 645 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $105.00 $124.6K 1.2K 597 MMM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $89.5K 1.5K 76 MMM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $100.00 $73.8K 2.2K 341

Where Is 3M Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,278,188, the price of MMM is up 4.32% at $101.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On 3M:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $159.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

