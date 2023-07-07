10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/14/23 $290.00 $25.4K 7.4K 25.5K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $25.00 $56.7K 3.0K 17.7K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $8.00 $25.4K 21.9K 11.8K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $30.00 $51.5K 5.6K 3.7K CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $135.00 $33.0K 40 1.8K PHM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $55.00 $36.9K 12.8K 1.6K EDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/20/23 $35.00 $126.0K 378 744 SKX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $55.00 $27.4K 1.2K 330 PENN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $46.2K 2.4K 212 W PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/18/23 $65.00 $92.1K 905 160

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 14, 2023. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 7480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 263 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 3085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 686 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 21960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 5626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX CROX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHM PHM, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 12821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU EDU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 105 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKX SKX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 1251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN PENN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 2411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.1K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

