10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/07/23 $280.00 $25.2K 11.8K 103.9K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $20.00 $90.6K 12.1K 9.4K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $38.00 $68.0K 4.7K 6.6K APTV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $105.00 $31.0K 167 2.1K BLMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $27.50 $28.5K 3.5K 1.0K MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $295.00 $25.1K 3.2K 532 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $510.00 $210.0K 34 500 EVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.00 $35.5K 4.0K 418 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $7.50 $26.9K 12.4K 409 OSTK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $35.00 $27.0K 1.6K 163

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 11812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 749 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.6K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 12108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 673 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 4711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APTV APTV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLMN BLMN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 3533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD MCD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $358.0 per contract. There were 3273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA ULTA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVGO EVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 563 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 395 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 4095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 12448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSTK OSTK, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 1633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

