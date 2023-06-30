Eli Lilly Unusual Options Activity For June 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly LLY we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $368,733 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $1,718,393.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $520.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $310.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $450.00 $293.3K 1.9K 194 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $480.00 $155.2K 577 0 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/07/23 $465.00 $108.0K 1.0K 602 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $520.00 $99.5K 137 15 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/30/23 $370.00 $99.1K 10 10

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,409,291, the price of LLY is up 0.86% at $468.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly:

Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $485

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $430

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

