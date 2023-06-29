Visa Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $150,810 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $279,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $245.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 2652.11 with a total volume of 1,572.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $245.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/15/23 $230.00 $60.1K 272 23 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $230.00 $56.0K 3.9K 340 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $210.00 $55.9K 3.1K 65 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $235.00 $45.7K 7.9K 385 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $245.00 $41.4K 1.3K 46

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,670,961, the price of V is up 2.0% at $232.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $270

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Visa, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.