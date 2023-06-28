Nu Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Nu Holdings NU summing a total amount of $398,511.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 65,557.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $10.0 for Nu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nu Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nu Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $8.00 $71.4K 31.6K 680 NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $8.00 $60.3K 31.6K 3.2K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $8.00 $57.5K 31.6K 4.2K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $8.00 $45.6K 31.6K 2.7K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $8.00 $45.2K 31.6K 1.4K

Where Is Nu Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,503,291, the price of NU is up 2.62% at $7.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Nu Holdings:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

