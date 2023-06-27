Lennar Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lennar LEN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Lennar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $195,145, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $268,809.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $150.0 for Lennar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lennar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lennar's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Lennar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/17/23 $110.00 $78.1K 622 266 LEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $150.00 $69.7K 230 452 LEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $55.3K 341 120 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/30/23 $100.00 $47.2K 6 23 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $95.00 $44.2K 101 11

Where Is Lennar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,423,877, the price of LEN is up 3.83% at $125.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Lennar:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $105

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lennar, which currently sits at a price target of $161.

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $135

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lennar, which currently sits at a price target of $123.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lennar, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lennar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.