Starbucks Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $439,632 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $153,512.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $130.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 2269.5 with a total volume of 3,302.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $95.00 $237.6K 3.2K 525 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/23/23 $100.00 $50.6K 1.7K 754 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $100.00 $49.8K 4.0K 236 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $90.00 $42.3K 1.6K 499 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $39.6K 529 0

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,170,295, the price of SBUX is down -2.31% at $98.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

TD Cowen downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $117

TD Cowen downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $117

TD Cowen downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $117

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $107

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Starbucks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.