Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sea SE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $805,247, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $225,387.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $303.6K 4.1K 115 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $235.0K 4.7K 500 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $104.8K 1.6K 161 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/30/23 $60.00 $59.6K 92 4 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $56.0K 3.9K 107

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,247,895, the price of SE is down -1.36% at $59.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sea, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.