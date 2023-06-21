This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $593,613 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $402,071.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $115.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 3728.09 with a total volume of 6,076.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $95.00 $273.0K 4.0K 5 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $136.3K 6.4K 147 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $87.9K 5.5K 167 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $115.00 $79.3K 246 86 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $90.00 $73.6K 3.4K 1.0K

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,346,195, the price of TSM is down -1.7% at $102.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Taiwan Semiconductor:

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $118

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.