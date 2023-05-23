Looking At MercadoLibre's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $957,265 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $609,065.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $800.0 to $2000.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MercadoLibre options trades today is 47.23 with a total volume of 307.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MercadoLibre's big money trades within a strike price range of $800.0 to $2000.0 over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $1060.00 $685.9K 90 100 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $2000.00 $92.5K 301 37 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $800.00 $65.6K 12 1 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $1360.00 $64.6K 36 5 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $1305.00 $59.0K 2 24

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 354,718, the price of MELI is down -3.13% at $1297.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1700.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1575.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1600.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1700.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1730.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MercadoLibre, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.