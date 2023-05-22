Uber Technologies Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $527,753 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $2,712,937.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 11514.88 with a total volume of 41,929.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $37.50 $1.2M 19.4K 6.5K UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $50.00 $340.6K 515 316 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $296.0K 44.3K 3.2K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $203.9K 7.8K 5 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $37.50 $193.6K 19.4K 7.0K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,643,263, the price of UBER is up 0.97% at $39.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $55

DA Davidson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $62

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

