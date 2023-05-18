This Is What Whales Are Betting On Spotify Technology

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology SPOT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $240,380, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $879,358.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $200.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $506.4K 431 100 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $132.0K 3.1K 0 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $155.00 $69.3K 1.0K 299 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/20/23 $155.00 $50.8K 1.1K 43 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $47.6K 948 10

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,666,097, the price of SPOT is up 3.76% at $151.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology:

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

