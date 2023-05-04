Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 498 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Pfizer PFE was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY.
- Mullen Automotive MULN's stock traded down the lowest, falling 2028.33% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Innoviz Technologies INVZ shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Thursday:
- Pfizer PFE stock drifted down 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.02.
- CVS Health CVS stock hit a new 52-week low of $68.10. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
- General Dynamics GD stock set a new 52-week low of $205.44 on Thursday, moving down 1.55%.
- PNC Finl Servs Gr PNC shares set a new 52-week low of $111.86. The stock traded down 1.18%.
- U.S. Bancorp USB stock hit a yearly low of $27.27. The stock was down 3.05% for the day.
- Truist Finl TFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.56. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.
- L3Harris Technologies LHX stock set a new 52-week low of $183.42 on Thursday, moving down 0.85%.
- Nutrien NTR stock drifted down 3.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.28.
- Nokia NOK shares hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
- M&T Bank MTB shares reached a new 52-week low of $109.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.95%.
- Ecopetrol EC shares set a new 52-week low of $8.59. The stock traded down 1.32%.
- Northern Trust NTRS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $70.68. Shares traded down 2.18%.
- Huntington Bancshares HBAN shares hit a yearly low of $9.21. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
- Mosaic MOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.42. The stock was down 8.2% on the session.
- Citizens Financial Group CFG shares made a new 52-week low of $23.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
- Icahn Enterprises IEP stock drifted down 4.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.30.
- KeyCorp KEY stock hit a yearly low of $8.54. The stock was down 4.35% for the day.
- Equitable Hldgs EQH shares set a new 52-week low of $22.05. The stock traded down 7.78%.
- ICL Group ICL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.91 and moving down 2.76%.
- Huntington Ingalls Indus HII stock hit $188.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.86%.
- HF Sinclair DINO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.23%.
- Commerce Bancshares CBSH shares made a new 52-week low of $50.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
- UGI UGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $29.67. Shares traded down 6.17%.
- Jones Lang LaSalle JLL stock drifted down 2.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $123.41.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $92.55. Shares traded down 2.95%.
- Antero Resources AR shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.27.
- Sealed Air SEE shares moved down 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.15, drifting down 1.26%.
- Webster Finl WBS shares fell to $31.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.1%.
- Prosperity Bancshares PB stock drifted down 0.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $56.72.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares were down 4.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.52.
- First Horizon FHN shares hit a yearly low of $8.99. The stock was down 36.18% on the session.
- Clarivate CLVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $7.56. Shares traded down 3.3%.
- Southwestern Energy SWN shares moved down 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.57, drifting down 0.54%.
- Ashland ASH shares made a new 52-week low of $88.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
- NextEra Energy Partners NEP stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.39. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
- ADT ADT shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.07%.
- Concentrix CNXC shares fell to $88.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.
- Option Care Health OPCH stock drifted down 24.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.23.
- DT Midstream DTM shares set a new 52-week low of $45.10. The stock traded up 0.24%.
- Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares set a new 52-week low of $9.91. The stock traded down 0.64%.
- Rayonier RYN shares were down 4.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.81.
- Comerica CMA shares set a new 52-week low of $28.42. The stock traded down 8.92%.
- Halozyme Therapeutics HALO shares moved down 3.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.95, drifting down 3.36%.
- HealthEquity HQY shares hit a yearly low of $48.86. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
- GitLab GTLB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.76%.
- Informatica INFA stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.30. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
- United Bankshares UBSI stock set a new 52-week low of $28.29 on Thursday, moving down 0.96%.
- Macy's M shares made a new 52-week low of $14.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.
- First Finl Bankshares FFIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.75 and moving down 1.9%.
- Synovus Finl SNV shares fell to $25.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.0%.
- Southwest Gas Hldgs SWX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $53.85. Shares traded down 1.87%.
- F N B FNB shares hit a yearly low of $10.09. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
- Bank OZK OZK shares moved down 3.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.00, drifting down 3.18%.
- Valley Ntl VLY shares set a new yearly low of $6.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
- MP Materials MP shares hit a yearly low of $20.22. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
- Old National ONB stock set a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Thursday, moving down 1.59%.
- DISH Network DISH shares hit a yearly low of $6.59. The stock was down 3.86% on the session.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.94%.
- Clearway Energy CWEN shares set a new 52-week low of $28.77. The stock traded down 1.27%.
- Cadence Bank CADE shares moved down 1.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.95, drifting down 1.0%.
- Kilroy Realty KRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.66%.
- ASGN ASGN shares moved down 4.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $64.61, drifting down 4.4%.
- Helmerich & Payne HP shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.37%.
- TFS Financial TFSL shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.05.
- Glacier Bancorp GBCI stock hit $26.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.63%.
- Ziff Davis ZD shares fell to $65.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.1%.
- Zions Bancorp ZION shares set a new 52-week low of $18.26. The stock traded down 7.61%.
- Armstrong World Indus AWI shares made a new 52-week low of $65.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
- Synaptics SYNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $67.73 on Thursday morning, moving down 18.16%.
- Hancock Whitney HWC shares were down 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.09.
- Comstock Resources CRK shares set a new 52-week low of $9.44. The stock traded down 2.66%.
- UMB Financial UMBF shares set a new yearly low of $50.68 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% on the session.
- Lazard LAZ stock drifted down 2.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.50.
- RingCentral RNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.60. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
- United Community Banks UCBI stock hit a yearly low of $20.37. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.
- First Interstate BancSys FIBK shares made a new 52-week low of $21.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
- Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS shares fell to $42.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.44%.
- Outfront Media OUT stock set a new 52-week low of $14.51 on Thursday, moving down 8.91%.
- CVR Energy CVI shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.61 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.54%.
- BancFirst BANF shares moved down 2.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $68.44, drifting down 2.72%.
- Associated Banc ASB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.35%.
- Nordstrom JWN shares hit a yearly low of $14.09. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
- Alarm.com Holdings ALRM shares hit a yearly low of $45.09. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
- TripAdvisor TRIP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.38. Shares traded down 7.51%.
- Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI shares set a new yearly low of $43.37 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
- Kohl's KSS shares moved down 3.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.41, drifting down 3.17%.
- Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.19. Shares traded up 0.73%.
- First Hawaiian FHB shares moved down 1.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.28, drifting down 1.23%.
- National Health Investors NHI stock set a new 52-week low of $47.66 on Thursday, moving down 0.78%.
- Ameris ABCB stock hit a yearly low of $28.33. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.
- Cathay General CATY shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.3%.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.01. Shares traded down 10.58%.
- Cushman & Wakefield CWK shares fell to $8.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.67%.
- Simmons First Ntl SFNC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $14.99 and moving down 0.76%.
- SunPower SPWR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.13 and moving down 6.0%.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock hit a yearly low of $16.20. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
- First BanCorp FBP stock hit a yearly low of $10.18. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- WSFS Financial WSFS stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.86. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.
- F&G Annuities & Life FG shares hit a yearly low of $14.81. The stock was down 16.81% on the session.
- MaxLinear MXL shares set a new 52-week low of $23.05. The stock traded down 3.07%.
- Eastern Bankshares EBC shares hit a yearly low of $9.93. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
- First Financial Bancor FFBC shares hit a yearly low of $18.38. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB shares moved down 4.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.34, drifting down 4.07%.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.66.
- Frontier Group Holdings ULCC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.61 and moving down 15.46%.
- HighPeak Energy HPK shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.32%.
- Fulton Financial FULT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.32%.
- Park Ntl PRK stock set a new 52-week low of $100.50 on Thursday, moving down 0.19%.
- Towne Bank TOWN shares fell to $21.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.18%.
- Washington Federal WAFD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $23.90 and moving down 2.18%.
- Seacoast Banking SBCF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.93 and moving down 1.38%.
- First Merchants FRME stock hit a yearly low of $25.20. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
- CSG Systems Intl CSGS stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.92. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
- Hanesbrands HBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.34. Shares traded down 9.84%.
- Banner BANR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $42.29 and moving down 3.02%.
- AdaptHealth AHCO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.01 and moving down 3.85%.
- Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.51. Shares traded down 3.03%.
- ProFrac Holding ACDC shares made a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
- NV5 Global NVEE shares moved up 0.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $91.42, drifting up 0.97%.
- Renasant RNST stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.82. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- Elme Communities ELME stock hit a yearly low of $16.22. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC stock drifted down 3.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.16.
- Revolve Gr RVLV stock drifted down 4.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.02.
- BankUnited BKU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.53 and moving down 5.1%.
- Trustmark TRMK shares set a new 52-week low of $20.74. The stock traded down 0.46%.
- StepStone Group STEP stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.82. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
- Udemy UDMY shares set a new yearly low of $8.17 this morning. The stock was up 3.82% on the session.
- Northwest Bancshares NWBI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.91. The stock traded down 2.54%.
- Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $42.59. Shares traded down 2.98%.
- Veradigm MDRX stock drifted down 0.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.61.
- Pactiv Evergreen PTVE shares set a new yearly low of $6.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
- Wesbanco WSBC shares set a new 52-week low of $19.90. The stock traded down 3.46%.
- Independent Bank Gr IBTX shares hit a yearly low of $28.81. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.
- Arvinas ARVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.15 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.65%.
- NBT Bancorp NBTB shares set a new yearly low of $27.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
- Sabre SABR shares made a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day.
- First Commonwealth FCF shares made a new 52-week low of $11.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
- Heartland Financial USA HTLF shares moved down 4.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.53, drifting down 4.84%.
- FB Financial FBK shares set a new 52-week low of $24.34. The stock traded down 4.23%.
- Lakeland Financial LKFN stock set a new 52-week low of $44.25 on Thursday, moving down 1.54%.
- Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB shares set a new yearly low of $22.95 this morning. The stock was down 4.16% on the session.
- Provident Finl Servs PFS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.56. Shares traded down 0.7%.
- Semtech SMTC shares were down 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.04.
- Two Harbors Inv TWO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.81. The stock traded down 3.33%.
- Stellar Bancorp STEL shares fell to $20.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.
- TaskUs TASK stock hit a yearly low of $11.42. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.
- First Bancorp FBNC shares hit a yearly low of $26.25. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.
- OFG Bancorp OFG stock drifted down 0.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.34.
- Pediatrix Medical Group MD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.44%.
- Upwork UPWK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.56 and moving down 1.29%.
- Encore Capital Gr ECPG shares moved down 7.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.50, drifting down 7.35%.
- National Bank Holdings NBHC shares made a new 52-week low of $26.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
- Safety Insurance Group SAFT shares were down 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.00.
- Newmark Group NMRK shares set a new yearly low of $5.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Fiverr Intl FVRR stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.20. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- S&T Bancorp STBA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.
- Westamerica Bancorp WABC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.57 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
- TriCo TCBK shares set a new 52-week low of $28.70. The stock traded down 4.47%.
- 1st Source SRCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $38.80 and moving down 0.86%.
- Merchants Bancorp MBIN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.58%.
- Everbridge EVBG shares fell to $23.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.
- Kronos Worldwide KRO shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.46%.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR stock hit $19.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.54%.
- First Busey BUSE shares hit a yearly low of $16.26. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- Hope Bancorp HOPE shares moved down 2.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42, drifting down 2.46%.
- TechTarget TTGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.35. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
- CoreCivic CXW shares fell to $7.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.21%.
- Montauk Renewables MNTK stock set a new 52-week low of $6.24 on Thursday, moving down 3.23%.
- MoneyGram Intl MGI stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.64. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
- Nabors Industries NBR shares fell to $91.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.71%.
- Veritex Holdings VBTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.93%.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock hit $28.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.81%.
- Southside Bancshares SBSI shares set a new 52-week low of $26.46. The stock traded down 3.06%.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.08. Shares traded down 1.52%.
- ModivCare MODV shares set a new yearly low of $58.58 this morning. The stock was down 14.79% on the session.
- SpartanNash SPTN shares moved down 0.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.38, drifting down 0.88%.
- Lakeland Bancorp LBAI shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.89 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.63%.
- OceanFirst Financial OCFC stock hit $12.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%.
- Origin Bancorp OBNK shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.11%.
- German American Bancorp GABC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $26.04. Shares traded down 0.26%.
- Barings BDC BBDC shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.55%.
- Nicolet Bankshares NIC shares made a new 52-week low of $51.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock drifted up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.99.
- Republic Bancorp RBCAA shares hit a yearly low of $37.68. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
- Tompkins Finl TMP shares made a new 52-week low of $48.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
- First Bancshares FBMS shares hit a yearly low of $22.82. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
- Bain Capital Specialty BCSF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.
- Ballys BALY stock drifted down 7.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.35.
- Peoples Bancorp PEBO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.
- Necessity Retail REIT RTL shares moved down 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11, drifting down 1.31%.
- LendingClub LC shares hit a yearly low of $6.30. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- BrightSpire Capital BRSP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.84%.
- Bank First BFC shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.04.
- Adtran ADTN stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.59. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.92%.
- Dime Community Bancshares DCOM stock hit $16.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.96%.
- Preferred Bank PFBC stock hit $42.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.07%.
- Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock set a new 52-week low of $19.34 on Thursday, moving down 2.62%.
- Redwood Trust RWT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.47. The stock traded down 2.28%.
- Byline Bancorp BY shares set a new yearly low of $16.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.
- LSB Industries LXU shares made a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.1% for the day.
- Flaherty & Crumrine FFC stock hit a yearly low of $12.95. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
- Gray Television GTN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.91%.
- E W Scripps SSP stock drifted down 6.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40.
- Canopy Gwth CGC stock hit $1.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.83%.
- Precision Drilling PDS shares set a new 52-week low of $44.60. The stock traded up 0.71%.
- Trinseo TSE shares fell to $16.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.69%.
- Xometry XMTR shares hit a yearly low of $12.45. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- PubMatic PUBM stock drifted down 3.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.73.
- Conduent CNDT shares set a new yearly low of $2.77 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.
- Brandywine Realty Tr BDN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
- Deluxe DLX stock drifted down 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.81.
- QCR Hldgs QCRH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.42%.
- Community Trust Bancorp CTBI stock hit $32.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.07%.
- Banc of California BANC shares set a new 52-week low of $9.72. The stock traded down 4.65%.
- Bristow Group VTOL stock drifted down 8.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.16.
- Forrester Res FORR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $29.39. Shares traded down 1.79%.
- Great Southern Bancorp GSBC stock hit $45.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.84%.
- American Well AMWL stock hit $1.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.48%.
- Amerant Bancorp AMTB shares hit a yearly low of $15.79. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Highland Income Fund HFRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.13 and moving down 1.46%.
- Heritage Financial HFWA shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.85.
- NuScale Power SMR stock drifted up 0.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.63.
- GeoPark GPRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.5%.
- Movado Group MOV stock set a new 52-week low of $24.48 on Thursday, moving down 1.35%.
- ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.11. The stock was down 5.16% on the session.
- Enviva EVA shares set a new yearly low of $7.50 this morning. The stock was down 62.41% on the session.
- Trustco Bank TRST stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $27.55. Shares traded down 1.01%.
- Premier Financial PFC shares set a new yearly low of $13.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
- Univest Financial UVSP stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.62. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.
- Berry Corp BRY shares set a new yearly low of $6.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- Old Second Bancorp OSBC stock drifted down 3.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.80.
- Designer Brands DBI stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.80 and moving down 1.52%.
- Kearny Financial KRNY stock hit a yearly low of $6.81. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.
- First Mid Bancshares FMBH stock drifted down 3.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.94.
- John Hancock Finl Opps BTO shares fell to $23.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.67%.
- Amalgamated Financial AMAL stock hit a yearly low of $14.19. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
- MultiPlan MPLN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 15.61%.
- Northfield Bancorp NFBK stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.13. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.
- Heritage Commerce HTBK stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.69. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl PGC stock set a new 52-week low of $22.88 on Thursday, moving down 1.87%.
- Hanmi Financial HAFC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $13.35 and moving down 3.02%.
- Washington Trust Bancorp WASH stock drifted down 3.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.89.
- Camden National CAC shares were down 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.23.
- TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX shares were down 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.14.
- Midland States Bancorp MSBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.98. Shares traded down 2.79%.
- Luther Burbank LBC stock hit $7.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.39%.
- Farmers National Banc FMNB stock hit a yearly low of $10.82. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
- iHeartMedia IHRT stock drifted down 19.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.77.
- PacWest Banc PACW stock hit $2.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 47.82%.
- MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.54 and moving down 1.04%.
- Mercantile Bank MBWM shares fell to $24.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.17%.
- Genesco GCO shares fell to $31.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.86%.
- Vanda Pharma VNDA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.51%.
- First Financial THFF stock set a new 52-week low of $31.00 on Thursday, moving down 1.98%.
- HarborOne Bancorp HONE shares were down 4.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.51.
- Central Pacific Financial CPF stock hit a yearly low of $13.22. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
- Hingham Institution HIFS shares were down 3.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $173.66.
- CPSI CPSI stock hit a yearly low of $25.28. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.
- Horizon Bancorp HBNC shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was down 8.2% on the session.
- NexPoint Diversified Real NXDT shares moved up 1.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.51, drifting up 1.13%.
- RMR Gr RMR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.00. Shares traded down 4.83%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares set a new 52-week low of $8.20. The stock traded down 3.28%.
- Cambridge CATC stock drifted down 2.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.62.
- Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD shares set a new yearly low of $14.96 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- CNB Financial CCNE stock set a new 52-week low of $16.48 on Thursday, moving down 4.12%.
- MetroCity Bankshares MCBS stock set a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Thursday, moving down 6.03%.
- Business First Bancshares BFST shares fell to $13.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.07%.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.39%.
- HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.37. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
- Aviat Networks AVNW stock hit $21.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.55%.
- Equity Bancshares EQBK stock hit $20.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.46%.
- Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB shares moved down 2.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.00, drifting down 2.94%.
- Enterprise Bancorp EBTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.97 and moving down 1.99%.
- South Plains Financial SPFI shares set a new yearly low of $19.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
- SmartFinancial SMBK shares set a new yearly low of $18.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.
- Independent Bank IBCP stock hit a yearly low of $14.90. The stock was down 5.1% for the day.
- AlTi Global ALTI stock hit $5.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.45%.
- Arrow Financial AROW shares were down 4.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.13.
- Children's Place PLCE stock drifted down 3.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.24.
- PolyMet Mining PLM shares fell to $1.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.11%.
- Zumiez ZUMZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.71. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
- Red River Bancshares RRBI stock hit $43.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.76%.
- PetMed Express PETS shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.47.
- Innoviz Technologies INVZ shares hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Carter Bankshares CARE stock drifted down 2.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.35.
- 8x8 EGHT stock drifted down 0.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.50.
- Mid Penn Bancorp MPB stock set a new 52-week low of $18.25 on Thursday, moving down 1.39%.
- Flushing Financial FFIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.42. Shares traded down 3.84%.
- Intrepid Potash IPI shares set a new 52-week low of $21.00. The stock traded down 13.01%.
- MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.53%.
- Largo LGO stock drifted down 2.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.49.
- 2U TWOU stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.56. Shares traded down 2.56%.
- Waterstone Financial WSBF shares were down 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.99.
- Faro Technologies FARO stock set a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Thursday, moving down 39.41%.
- Bridge Investment Group BRDG shares set a new 52-week low of $8.75. The stock traded down 5.97%.
- American National AMNB shares hit a yearly low of $25.81. The stock was down 6.99% on the session.
- West Bancorp WTBA shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.82.
- Farmers & Merchants FMAO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.74 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.52%.
- Alerus Finl ALRS shares set a new 52-week low of $13.11. The stock traded down 2.37%.
- Guaranty Bancshares GNTY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.09%.
- Summit Finl Gr SMMF stock hit a yearly low of $17.90. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
- Northwest Pipe NWPX shares made a new 52-week low of $25.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
- First Bancorp FNLC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.50. Shares traded down 0.47%.
- Citizens & Northern CZNC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.71. Shares traded down 1.65%.
- Valens Semiconductor VLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.47. Shares traded down 3.46%.
- CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR shares set a new yearly low of $11.56 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.
- MediaAlpha MAX shares set a new yearly low of $5.67 this morning. The stock was down 6.11% on the session.
- TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares moved up 1.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.06, drifting up 1.83%.
- First Foundation FFWM stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.96. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- NACCO Industries NC shares moved down 3.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.08, drifting down 3.51%.
- Sierra BSRR shares set a new yearly low of $15.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- Home Bancorp HBCP shares made a new 52-week low of $28.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
- Kodiak Sciences KOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.61%.
- Douglas Elliman DOUG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock traded down 3.62%.
- City Office REIT CIO shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.30.
- Bank of Marin BMRC stock drifted down 6.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.92.
- Himalaya Shipping HSHP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.
- Shore Bancshares SHBI shares were down 2.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.73.
- Pioneer Bancorp PBFS stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.16. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
- John Marshall Bancorp JMSB stock drifted down 12.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.16.
- First of Long Island FLIC stock hit $8.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.65%.
- Unity Bancorp UNTY stock hit a yearly low of $20.49. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
- First Business Finl Servs FBIZ shares set a new 52-week low of $25.36. The stock traded down 2.11%.
- Gran Tierra Energy GTE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.24%.
- Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
- Star Hldgs STHO shares moved down 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.33, drifting down 0.38%.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares moved up 2028.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30, drifting up 2028.33%.
- Cohen & Steers Select PSF stock drifted down 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.72.
- BayCom BCML stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.56 and moving down 0.19%.
- Quantum-Si QSI shares set a new yearly low of $1.38 this morning. The stock was down 4.45% on the session.
- ViewRay VRAY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday, moving down 2.83%.
- Parke Bancorp PKBK shares moved down 1.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.53, drifting down 1.8%.
- PCB Bancorp PCB shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.89.
- Timberland Bancorp TSBK stock drifted down 3.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.51.
- Orrstown Finl Servs ORRF stock set a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Thursday, moving up 0.7%.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH shares made a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.87% for the day.
- Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock hit $2.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.23%.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.48%.
- Primis Finl FRST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.41%.
- BARK BARK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.00. Shares traded up 0.99%.
- BCB Bancorp BCBP shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.26 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.31%.
- Alico ALCO shares set a new yearly low of $22.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
- Orange County Bancorp OBT shares made a new 52-week low of $29.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
- RBB Bancorp RBB stock hit $8.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.89%.
- Southern First Bancshares SFST stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.75. Shares traded down 9.1%.
- Ponce Finl Gr PDLB stock drifted down 1.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66.
- Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG stock hit $21.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%.
- Chemung Financial CHMG stock set a new 52-week low of $35.54 on Thursday, moving down 1.14%.
- DHI Group DHX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.44 and moving down 1.7%.
- Cato CATO shares fell to $8.04 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.
- Ames National ATLO shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.93 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.37%.
- Codorus Valley Bancorp CVLY stock set a new 52-week low of $16.60 on Thursday, moving down 3.07%.
- National Bankshares NKSH shares made a new 52-week low of $26.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day.
- FVCBankcorp FVCB stock drifted down 1.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.81.
- Colony Bankcorp CBAN shares fell to $8.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.64%.
- Monroe Cap MRCC shares set a new yearly low of $6.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- ESSA Bancorp ESSA shares set a new 52-week low of $14.15. The stock traded down 1.66%.
- MainStreet Bancshares MNSB stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.63. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- Brightcove BCOV shares set a new yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 14.16% on the session.
- Community Finl TCFC stock drifted down 2.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.95.
- Container Store Group TCS stock hit a yearly low of $2.78. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday, moving down 10.79%.
- Evans Bancorp EVBN shares set a new 52-week low of $25.93. The stock traded down 4.28%.
- Blend Labs BLND shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.56%.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.79% on the session.
- Peoples Bancorp of NC PEBK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $23.43. Shares traded down 1.18%.
- First Guaranty Bancshares FGBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.90. Shares traded down 0.82%.
- First Western Financial MYFW shares set a new yearly low of $13.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.
- BP Prudhoe Bay BPT stock hit $5.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.
- OP Bancorp OPBK stock drifted down 4.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.19.
- Nuveen Arizona Quality NAZ shares made a new 52-week low of $10.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- William Penn WMPN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
- Salisbury Bancorp SAL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.63%.
- California Bancorp CALB stock hit a yearly low of $14.15. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
- Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.19. Shares traded down 1.56%.
- Rite Aid RAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.
- Telos TLS shares moved down 2.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53, drifting down 2.83%.
- ArrowMark Financial BANX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.19%.
- High Income Securities PCF shares fell to $6.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.44%.
- Provident Bancorp PVBC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.83. Shares traded down 4.91%.
- Vroom VRM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.67%.
- HomeStreet HMST stock set a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Thursday, moving down 3.19%.
- Cue Health HLTH stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- Groupon GRPN shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.6%.
- Intuitive Machines LUNR shares set a new yearly low of $6.81 this morning. The stock was down 5.36% on the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd PFO stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.52. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
- First Northwest Bancorp FNWB shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.7%.
- First Internet INBK stock hit a yearly low of $10.00. The stock was down 6.96% for the day.
- Citizens Community CZWI stock hit a yearly low of $8.54. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
- BankFinancial BFIN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock traded down 1.77%.
- Riverview Bancorp RVSB shares were down 4.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.42.
- Medalist Diversified REIT MDRR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 727.64%.
- Meridian MRBK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $7.79. Shares traded down 4.17%.
- Citizens CIA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.73. The stock traded down 0.16%.
- Linkbancorp LNKB shares moved down 6.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08, drifting down 6.43%.
- Yellow YELL shares hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 13.72% on the session.
- CalAmp CAMP shares hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
- F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock hit $0.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.25%.
- PermRock Royalty Trust PRT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.47. The stock traded down 3.94%.
- Nuveen Preferred JPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $15.18. Shares traded down 2.88%.
- Lee Enterprises LEE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.99. Shares traded down 0.09%.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock drifted down 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08.
- Dave DAVE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.74%.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
- USD Partners USDP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving down 48.43%.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.39%.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares moved up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting up 0.64%.
- Cumulus Media CMLS shares made a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
- Retractable Technologies RVP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
- Republic First Bancorp FRBK shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.26%.
- Tupperware Brands TUP shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01. The stock traded down 11.3%.
- Aemetis AMTX stock drifted down 43.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16.
- Aurora Mobile JG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- Sensus Healthcare SRTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.30. Shares traded down 46.5%.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock hit a yearly low of $7.37. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
- Lightbridge LTBR stock drifted down 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.
- Lifevantage LFVN stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.21. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
- First Seacoast Bancorp FSEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.01. Shares traded down 9.24%.
- Exela Technologies XELA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.0%.
- Jin Medical International ZJYL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.05. Shares traded down 6.91%.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.53. Shares traded down 1.32%.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 6.7%.
- Wejo Gr WEJO shares were down 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.33.
- Oncology Institute TOI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.
- Imperial Ptrl IMPP stock drifted down 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock traded down 3.1%.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday morning, moving down 25.74%.
- Hongli Group HLP shares hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 7.67% on the session.
- Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.37 and moving down 10.37%.
- Miromatrix Medical MIRO stock hit $1.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.17%.
- Arrival ARVL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
- Knightscope KSCP shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
- BurgerFi International BFI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Thursday, moving down 3.8%.
- Team TISI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving down 6.63%.
- Educational Development EDUC stock drifted down 4.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86.
- ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.0%.
- Addvantage Technologies AEY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.
- Socket Mobile SCKT shares set a new yearly low of $1.54 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
- GT Biopharma GTBP shares were down 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.27.
- iSun ISUN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%.
- Lexaria Bioscience LEXX stock hit $1.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.12%.
- Context Therapeutics CNTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.
- Bon Natural Life BON shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.29%.
- Verb Tech VERB stock hit $1.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.61%.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.61. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.
- iMedia Brands IMBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.18. Shares traded down 3.49%.
- Micromobility com MCOM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Thursday, moving down 6.81%.
- Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 5.34%.
- Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares set a new 52-week low of $5.61. The stock traded up 0.52%.
- SINTX Techs SINT shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.41.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock drifted down 7.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09.
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved down 2.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20, drifting down 2.5%.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Thursday, moving down 0.97%.
