This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $207,434 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $334,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1200.0 to $2100.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale activity within a strike price range from $1200.0 to $2100.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $1820.00 $82.6K 12 5 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $1750.00 $79.8K 27 4 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $1525.00 $77.4K 22 47 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $1200.00 $59.4K 9 1 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $1300.00 $55.5K 1 1

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $1820.00 $82.6K 12 5 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $1750.00 $79.8K 27 4 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $1525.00 $77.4K 22 47 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $1200.00 $59.4K 9 1 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $1300.00 $55.5K 1 1

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 44,337, the price of CMG is up 1.0% at $1712.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

TD Cowen downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2050

Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2080

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1940.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1870.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.