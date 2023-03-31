10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/31/23 $205.00 $26.0K 25.4K 244.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/31/23 $14.00 $25.6K 4.1K 2.0K NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $115.00 $417.0K 1.0K 600 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/31/23 $122.00 $53.6K 1.2K 528 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $39.4K 13.1K 317 SG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $29.2K 653 265 ZUMZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $22.50 $86.0K 1 200 FIVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $526.0K 29 200 MGM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $99.3K 1.5K 186 LVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $50.00 $82.7K 196 178

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 25425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 4136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 658 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $417.0K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 1071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 1272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 294 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 13185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SG SG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 294 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZUMZ ZUMZ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVE FIVE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 294 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $526.0K, with a price of $2630.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM MGM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 294 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 184 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.3K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 1553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $828.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

