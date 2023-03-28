NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For March 28

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 74% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $837,330 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $821,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $520.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/31/23 $267.50 $278.4K 8.0K 2.2K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $220.00 $259.4K 2.2K 40 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $315.00 $129.8K 503 13 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $420.00 $89.4K 864 1.5K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/06/23 $265.00 $70.5K 1.3K 45

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 807,466, the price of NVDA is down -0.41% at $264.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $289.

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $265

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $230

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

