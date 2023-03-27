Micron Technology Unusual Options Activity For March 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology MU we detected 41 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $2,171,127 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $2,087,233.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $92.5 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $65.00 $728.0K 213 800 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $570.0K 5.3K 1.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $305.3K 6.7K 0 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $52.50 $278.9K 683 1.9K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $201.9K 3.7K 3.3K

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,805,572, the price of MU is down -2.24% at $59.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $70

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $67

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

