Coca-Cola Unusual Options Activity For March 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coca-Cola KO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Coca-Cola.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $132,606, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $652,991.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $70.0 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $62.50 $125.0K 19.3K 1.5K KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/28/23 $62.00 $100.5K 2.9K 503 KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $60.00 $71.3K 1.4K 281 KO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $62.50 $65.0K 19.3K 3.5K KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $62.50 $48.0K 19.3K 3.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $62.50 $125.0K 19.3K 1.5K KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/28/23 $62.00 $100.5K 2.9K 503 KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $60.00 $71.3K 1.4K 281 KO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $62.50 $65.0K 19.3K 3.5K KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $62.50 $48.0K 19.3K 3.0K

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,291,691, the price of KO is up 1.64% at $60.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Coca-Cola:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coca-Cola, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.