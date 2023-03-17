10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/24/23 $180.00 $26.7K 8.9K 24.0K ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $120.00 $32.7K 296 3.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $105.00 $45.4K 11.4K 1.6K ROST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $90.00 $108.7K 6 1.4K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $37.50 $587.5K 4.9K 1.3K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/24/23 $15.50 $34.1K 776 904 DKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $140.00 $40.0K 53 674 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $12.00 $37.5K 838 582 WING CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $175.00 $74.0K 773 361 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.50 $31.8K 33.0K 311

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 24, 2023. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 8909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 11430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROST ROST, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1450 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.7K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 182 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $587.5K, with a price of $452.0 per contract. There were 4987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 24, 2023. This event was a transfer of 416 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS DKS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 182 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WING WING, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 308 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 33092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.