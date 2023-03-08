ñol


Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 10:59 AM | 14 min read
On Wednesday, 116 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was CVS Health CVS.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Altamira Therapeutics CYTO.
  • Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 46.21% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Independent Bank Gr IBTX's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • CVS Health CVS shares hit a yearly low of $80.10. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
  • 3M MMM shares made a new 52-week low of $106.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Hormel Foods HRL shares made a new 52-week low of $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Sirius XM Holdings SIRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.95. Shares traded down 2.46%.
  • Rivian Automotive RIVN stock hit a yearly low of $14.21. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • Gen Digital GEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.
  • Match Group MTCH shares set a new 52-week low of $37.84. The stock traded down 1.75%.
  • Boston Props BXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA shares made a new 52-week low of $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.66% for the day.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.78. Shares traded down 2.7%.
  • BILL Holdings BILL shares were down 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.83.
  • Advance Auto Parts AAP shares reached a new 52-week low of $132.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.97%.
  • Hasbro HAS shares set a new 52-week low of $51.71. The stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Signature Bank SBNY shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $102.60.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP shares set a new 52-week low of $67.28. The stock traded down 0.45%.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC stock hit a yearly low of $35.13. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
  • Vornado Realty VNO shares moved up 0.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.57, drifting up 0.38%.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
  • Eastern Bankshares EBC shares made a new 52-week low of $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA shares moved down 1.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.22, drifting down 1.92%.
  • Seacoast Banking SBCF shares fell to $28.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.6%.
  • Independent Bank Gr IBTX shares fell to $54.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Equity Commonwealth EQC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.14 and moving down 0.76%.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC shares made a new 52-week low of $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • United Natural Foods UNFI shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 26.95%.
  • American Assets Trust AAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.63%.
  • Veritex Holdings VBTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Alignment Healthcare ALHC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
  • HNI HNI shares were down 10.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.61.
  • Uniti Group UNIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.54. Shares traded down 0.32%.
  • Nikola NKLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.08%.
  • Digital Turbine APPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.32. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • Brandywine Realty Tr BDN shares moved down 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.55, drifting down 0.89%.
  • PureCycle Technologies PCT shares moved up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.91, drifting up 0.59%.
  • Lavoro LVRO stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
  • Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $36.41. Shares traded down 2.74%.
  • Varex Imaging VREX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • Proterra PTRA shares fell to $3.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.
  • First Mid Bancshares FMBH shares set a new 52-week low of $30.18. The stock traded down 0.85%.
  • Cambridge CATC shares set a new 52-week low of $73.55. The stock traded down 0.47%.
  • Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.48, drifting down 1.03%.
  • Ioneer IONR shares moved down 3.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00, drifting down 3.72%.
  • AngioDynamics ANGO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.35. The stock traded up 0.26%.
  • Tremor Intl TRMR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.27% for the day.
  • Butterfly Network BFLY shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
  • Alerus Finl ALRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.91. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Wednesday, moving down 7.37%.
  • Lilium LILM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday, moving down 2.43%.
  • Cara Therapeutics CARA shares set a new yearly low of $6.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • NewtekOne NEWT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.39 and moving down 2.74%.
  • Inogen INGN shares set a new yearly low of $14.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • AFC Gamma AFCG stock hit a yearly low of $13.83. The stock was down 10.13% for the day.
  • Canoo GOEV stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
  • Aurora Cannabis ACB shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Capital Bancorp CBNK shares made a new 52-week low of $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares were down 10.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock drifted down 2.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.
  • PCB Bancorp PCB stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.15.
  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.64%.
  • Ponce Finl Gr PDLB stock hit $8.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP stock hit a yearly low of $2.11. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
  • Dakota Gold DC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
  • Selina Hospitality SLNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.94. Shares traded down 1.41%.
  • Groupon GRPN shares hit a yearly low of $6.08. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • Silvergate Capital SI shares made a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.21% for the day.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC shares moved up 1.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.36, drifting up 1.22%.
  • Aemetis AMTX stock hit a yearly low of $3.48. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
  • LL Flooring Holdings LL shares hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
  • Cepton CPTN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.05%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
  • Eargo EAR shares fell to $5.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.
  • Movella Holdings MVLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.10. Shares traded down 4.42%.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI shares were down 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.43.
  • High Tide HITI shares fell to $1.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%.
  • Yunji YJ stock hit $0.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.66%.
  • Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.59. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.11 and moving down 5.83%.
  • Stabilis Solutions SLNG stock hit a yearly low of $3.01. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
  • AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.88%.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
  • Imperial Ptrl IMPP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday, moving down 1.65%.
  • Miromatrix Medical MIRO shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 38.87% on the session.
  • Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 9.32%.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
  • NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares fell to $1.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.88%.
  • Lion Group Holding LGHL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.
  • Alset AEI shares moved down 1.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 1.72%.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell to $0.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.01%.
  • Aptinyx APTX shares fell to $0.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.15%.
  • Oragenics OGEN shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
  • Biocept BIOC stock drifted down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
  • Alarum Technologies ALAR shares fell to $1.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday, moving down 12.62%.
  • Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 7.28%.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.
  • Oblong OBLG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
  • ContraFect CFRX shares were down 6.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.60.
  • OpGen OPGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%.
  • Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 46.21% for the day.
  • Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 9.22% on the session.
  • Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 9.38% for the day.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

