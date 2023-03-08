Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 116 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was CVS Health CVS .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Altamira Therapeutics CYTO .

. Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS 's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 46.21% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 46.21% to reach a new 52-week low. Independent Bank Gr IBTX 's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

CVS Health CVS shares hit a yearly low of $80.10. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $80.10. The stock was down 0.02% on the session. 3M MMM shares made a new 52-week low of $106.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $106.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day. Hormel Foods HRL shares made a new 52-week low of $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Sirius XM Holdings SIRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.95. Shares traded down 2.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.95. Shares traded down 2.46%. Rivian Automotive RIVN stock hit a yearly low of $14.21. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.21. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Gen Digital GEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%. Match Group MTCH shares set a new 52-week low of $37.84. The stock traded down 1.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $37.84. The stock traded down 1.75%. Boston Props BXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%. Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA shares made a new 52-week low of $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.66% for the day. Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.78. Shares traded down 2.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.78. Shares traded down 2.7%. BILL Holdings BILL shares were down 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.83.

shares were down 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.83. Advance Auto Parts AAP shares reached a new 52-week low of $132.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $132.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.97%. Hasbro HAS shares set a new 52-week low of $51.71. The stock traded up 0.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $51.71. The stock traded up 0.62%. Signature Bank SBNY shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $102.60.

shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $102.60. Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP shares set a new 52-week low of $67.28. The stock traded down 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $67.28. The stock traded down 0.45%. Kilroy Realty KRC stock hit a yearly low of $35.13. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.13. The stock was down 0.69% for the day. Vornado Realty VNO shares moved up 0.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.57, drifting up 0.38%.

shares moved up 0.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.57, drifting up 0.38%. Lumen Technologies LUMN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day. Eastern Bankshares EBC shares made a new 52-week low of $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA shares moved down 1.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.22, drifting down 1.92%.

shares moved down 1.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.22, drifting down 1.92%. Seacoast Banking SBCF shares fell to $28.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.6%.

shares fell to $28.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.6%. Independent Bank Gr IBTX shares fell to $54.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $54.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Equity Commonwealth EQC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.14 and moving down 0.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.14 and moving down 0.76%. TTEC Holdings TTEC shares made a new 52-week low of $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. United Natural Foods UNFI shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 26.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 26.95%. American Assets Trust AAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.63%. Veritex Holdings VBTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%. Alignment Healthcare ALHC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day. HNI HNI shares were down 10.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.61.

shares were down 10.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.61. Uniti Group UNIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.54. Shares traded down 0.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.54. Shares traded down 0.32%. Nikola NKLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.08%. Digital Turbine APPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.32. Shares traded up 0.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.32. Shares traded up 0.1%. Brandywine Realty Tr BDN shares moved down 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.55, drifting down 0.89%.

shares moved down 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.55, drifting down 0.89%. PureCycle Technologies PCT shares moved up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.91, drifting up 0.59%.

shares moved up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.91, drifting up 0.59%. Lavoro LVRO stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock was down 3.01% for the day. Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $36.41. Shares traded down 2.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $36.41. Shares traded down 2.74%. Varex Imaging VREX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. Proterra PTRA shares fell to $3.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.

shares fell to $3.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%. First Mid Bancshares FMBH shares set a new 52-week low of $30.18. The stock traded down 0.85%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.18. The stock traded down 0.85%. Cambridge CATC shares set a new 52-week low of $73.55. The stock traded down 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $73.55. The stock traded down 0.47%. Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%. Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.48, drifting down 1.03%.

shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.48, drifting down 1.03%. Ioneer IONR shares moved down 3.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00, drifting down 3.72%.

shares moved down 3.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00, drifting down 3.72%. AngioDynamics ANGO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.35. The stock traded up 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.35. The stock traded up 0.26%. Tremor Intl TRMR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.27% for the day. Butterfly Network BFLY shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. Alerus Finl ALRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.91. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.91. The stock was down 0.68% on the session. Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Wednesday, moving down 7.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Wednesday, moving down 7.37%. Lilium LILM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday, moving down 2.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday, moving down 2.43%. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares set a new yearly low of $6.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session. NewtekOne NEWT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.39 and moving down 2.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.39 and moving down 2.74%. Inogen INGN shares set a new yearly low of $14.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session. Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. AFC Gamma AFCG stock hit a yearly low of $13.83. The stock was down 10.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.83. The stock was down 10.13% for the day. Canoo GOEV stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 3.38% for the day. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Capital Bancorp CBNK shares made a new 52-week low of $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day. Hyzon Motors HYZN shares were down 10.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05.

shares were down 10.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock drifted down 2.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.

stock drifted down 2.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. PCB Bancorp PCB stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.15.

stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.15. Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 0.86% for the day. FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.64%. Ponce Finl Gr PDLB stock hit $8.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.

stock hit $8.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%. Franklin Street Props FSP stock hit a yearly low of $2.11. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.11. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. ESS Tech GWH shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.96% for the day. Dakota Gold DC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%. Selina Hospitality SLNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.94. Shares traded down 1.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.94. Shares traded down 1.41%. Groupon GRPN shares hit a yearly low of $6.08. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.08. The stock was down 0.49% on the session. Silvergate Capital SI shares made a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.21% for the day. Universal Electronics UEIC shares moved up 1.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.36, drifting up 1.22%.

shares moved up 1.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.36, drifting up 1.22%. Aemetis AMTX stock hit a yearly low of $3.48. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.48. The stock was down 1.11% for the day. LL Flooring Holdings LL shares hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 3.35% on the session. Cepton CPTN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.05%. Whole Earth Brands FREE stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.36% for the day. Eargo EAR shares fell to $5.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.

shares fell to $5.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%. Movella Holdings MVLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.10. Shares traded down 4.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.10. Shares traded down 4.42%. Berkeley Lights BLI shares were down 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.43.

shares were down 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.43. High Tide HITI shares fell to $1.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%.

shares fell to $1.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%. Yunji YJ stock hit $0.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.66%.

stock hit $0.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.66%. Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.69% for the day. Cumulus Media CMLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.59. Shares traded up 1.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.59. Shares traded up 1.19%. Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.11 and moving down 5.83%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.11 and moving down 5.83%. Stabilis Solutions SLNG stock hit a yearly low of $3.01. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.01. The stock was down 2.87% for the day. AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.25% for the day. Heliogen HLGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day. Knightscope KSCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.88%. FaZe Holdings FAZE shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.56% on the session. Imperial Ptrl IMPP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday, moving down 1.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday, moving down 1.65%. Miromatrix Medical MIRO shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 38.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 38.87% on the session. Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 9.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 9.32%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares fell to $1.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.88%.

shares fell to $1.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.88%. Lion Group Holding LGHL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day. Alset AEI shares moved down 1.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 1.72%.

shares moved down 1.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 1.72%. Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell to $0.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.01%.

shares fell to $0.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.01%. Aptinyx APTX shares fell to $0.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.15%.

shares fell to $0.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.15%. Oragenics OGEN shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Biocept BIOC stock drifted down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.

stock drifted down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44. Alarum Technologies ALAR shares fell to $1.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%.

shares fell to $1.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%. Esports Entertainment GMBL shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session. Secoo Holding SECO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday, moving down 12.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday, moving down 12.62%. Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 7.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 7.28%. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session. Oblong OBLG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day. ContraFect CFRX shares were down 6.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.60.

shares were down 6.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.60. OpGen OPGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%. Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 46.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 46.21% for the day. Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 9.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 9.22% on the session. Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 9.38% for the day.

