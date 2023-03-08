Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 116 companies set new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was CVS Health CVS.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Altamira Therapeutics CYTO.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 46.21% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Independent Bank Gr IBTX's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- CVS Health CVS shares hit a yearly low of $80.10. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- 3M MMM shares made a new 52-week low of $106.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- Hormel Foods HRL shares made a new 52-week low of $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- Sirius XM Holdings SIRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.95. Shares traded down 2.46%.
- Rivian Automotive RIVN stock hit a yearly low of $14.21. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Gen Digital GEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.
- Match Group MTCH shares set a new 52-week low of $37.84. The stock traded down 1.75%.
- Boston Props BXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA shares made a new 52-week low of $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.66% for the day.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.78. Shares traded down 2.7%.
- BILL Holdings BILL shares were down 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.83.
- Advance Auto Parts AAP shares reached a new 52-week low of $132.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.97%.
- Hasbro HAS shares set a new 52-week low of $51.71. The stock traded up 0.62%.
- Signature Bank SBNY shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $102.60.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP shares set a new 52-week low of $67.28. The stock traded down 0.45%.
- Kilroy Realty KRC stock hit a yearly low of $35.13. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
- Vornado Realty VNO shares moved up 0.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.57, drifting up 0.38%.
- Lumen Technologies LUMN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- Eastern Bankshares EBC shares made a new 52-week low of $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA shares moved down 1.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.22, drifting down 1.92%.
- Seacoast Banking SBCF shares fell to $28.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.6%.
- Independent Bank Gr IBTX shares fell to $54.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Equity Commonwealth EQC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.14 and moving down 0.76%.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares made a new 52-week low of $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- United Natural Foods UNFI shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 26.95%.
- American Assets Trust AAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.63%.
- Veritex Holdings VBTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- Alignment Healthcare ALHC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
- HNI HNI shares were down 10.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.61.
- Uniti Group UNIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.54. Shares traded down 0.32%.
- Nikola NKLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.08%.
- Digital Turbine APPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.32. Shares traded up 0.1%.
- Brandywine Realty Tr BDN shares moved down 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.55, drifting down 0.89%.
- PureCycle Technologies PCT shares moved up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.91, drifting up 0.59%.
- Lavoro LVRO stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
- Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $36.41. Shares traded down 2.74%.
- Varex Imaging VREX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
- Proterra PTRA shares fell to $3.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.
- First Mid Bancshares FMBH shares set a new 52-week low of $30.18. The stock traded down 0.85%.
- Cambridge CATC shares set a new 52-week low of $73.55. The stock traded down 0.47%.
- Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.48, drifting down 1.03%.
- Ioneer IONR shares moved down 3.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.00, drifting down 3.72%.
- AngioDynamics ANGO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.35. The stock traded up 0.26%.
- Tremor Intl TRMR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.27% for the day.
- Butterfly Network BFLY shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
- Alerus Finl ALRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.91. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Wednesday, moving down 7.37%.
- Lilium LILM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday, moving down 2.43%.
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares set a new yearly low of $6.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- NewtekOne NEWT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.39 and moving down 2.74%.
- Inogen INGN shares set a new yearly low of $14.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
- AFC Gamma AFCG stock hit a yearly low of $13.83. The stock was down 10.13% for the day.
- Canoo GOEV stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Capital Bancorp CBNK shares made a new 52-week low of $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares were down 10.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock drifted down 2.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.
- PCB Bancorp PCB stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.15.
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.64%.
- Ponce Finl Gr PDLB stock hit $8.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.
- Franklin Street Props FSP stock hit a yearly low of $2.11. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
- ESS Tech GWH shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
- Dakota Gold DC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.94. Shares traded down 1.41%.
- Groupon GRPN shares hit a yearly low of $6.08. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
- Silvergate Capital SI shares made a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.21% for the day.
- Universal Electronics UEIC shares moved up 1.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.36, drifting up 1.22%.
- Aemetis AMTX stock hit a yearly low of $3.48. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL shares hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
- Cepton CPTN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.05%.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
- Eargo EAR shares fell to $5.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.
- Movella Holdings MVLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.10. Shares traded down 4.42%.
- Berkeley Lights BLI shares were down 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.43.
- High Tide HITI shares fell to $1.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%.
- Yunji YJ stock hit $0.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.66%.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
- Cumulus Media CMLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.59. Shares traded up 1.19%.
- Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.11 and moving down 5.83%.
- Stabilis Solutions SLNG stock hit a yearly low of $3.01. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.
- Heliogen HLGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day.
- Knightscope KSCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.88%.
- FaZe Holdings FAZE shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
- Imperial Ptrl IMPP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday, moving down 1.65%.
- Miromatrix Medical MIRO shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 38.87% on the session.
- Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 9.32%.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares fell to $1.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.88%.
- Lion Group Holding LGHL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.
- Alset AEI shares moved down 1.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 1.72%.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell to $0.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.01%.
- Aptinyx APTX shares fell to $0.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.15%.
- Oragenics OGEN shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
- Biocept BIOC stock drifted down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
- Alarum Technologies ALAR shares fell to $1.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session.
- Secoo Holding SECO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday, moving down 12.62%.
- Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 7.28%.
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.
- Oblong OBLG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
- ContraFect CFRX shares were down 6.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.60.
- OpGen OPGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 46.21% for the day.
- Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 9.22% on the session.
- Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 9.38% for the day.
