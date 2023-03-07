This Is What Whales Are Betting On Salesforce

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Salesforce CRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 79 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $1,911,598, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $3,547,539.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $250.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 2120.06 with a total volume of 75,874.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $180.00 $742.6K 18.8K 3.5K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $100.00 $627.6K 319 75 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $180.00 $440.7K 18.8K 5.3K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $193.8K 1.2K 160 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $180.00 $89.4K 18.8K 4.5K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $180.00 $742.6K 18.8K 3.5K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $100.00 $627.6K 319 75 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $180.00 $440.7K 18.8K 5.3K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $193.8K 1.2K 160 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $180.00 $89.4K 18.8K 4.5K

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,371,474, the price of CRM is down -0.2% at $183.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce:

Needham upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $230

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.