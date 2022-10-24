American Express Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $234,840 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $450,286.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $150.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Express options trades today is 1157.73 with a total volume of 2,483.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Express's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $139.3K 1.3K 145 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $130.00 $100.0K 2.3K 596 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $145.00 $99.1K 2.0K 101 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $64.2K 2.1K 94 AXP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/28/22 $145.00 $45.3K 88 400

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,543,293, the price of AXP is up 0.59% at $140.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $166.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

