Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NKE

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $156,321 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $476,488.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $180.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $93.2K 806 178 NKE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $180.00 $72.7K 975 0 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $57.3K 806 0 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $57.0K 806 98 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $49.7K 921 0

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,044,482, the price of NKE is up 1.63% at $90.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nike, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.