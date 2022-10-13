Etsy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $976,021 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $318,449.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $175.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $105.00 $141.9K 5.2K 163 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $96.00 $108.3K 391 282 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $95.8K 97 219 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $95.00 $89.7K 882 119 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $97.00 $60.2K 222 93

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,022,055, the price of ETSY is down -13.0% at $92.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $105

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $120

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $138.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

