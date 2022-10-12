Honeywell Intl Whale Trades For October 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Honeywell Intl.

Looking at options history for Honeywell Intl HON we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $282,856 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $136,830.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $180.0 for Honeywell Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Honeywell Intl options trades today is 444.43 with a total volume of 1,359.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Honeywell Intl's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Honeywell Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $155.00 $95.8K 993 436 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $170.00 $43.6K 626 0 HON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $36.5K 361 78 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $170.00 $34.6K 582 55 HON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $34.5K 361 360

Where Is Honeywell Intl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,058,701, the price of HON is down -0.78% at $172.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Honeywell Intl:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $206.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $187.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

