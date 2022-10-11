What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 69 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $2,755,490, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $2,527,273.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $350.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 445.79 with a total volume of 10,631.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $421.9K 270 0 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $325.7K 1.9K 21 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $191.2K 100 31 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $152.4K 525 27 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $148.4K 183 29

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,151,888, the price of ENPH is down -2.7% at $251.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.