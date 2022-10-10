Morgan Stanley Whale Trades For October 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley MS we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $886,276 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,095,354.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $110.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Morgan Stanley options trades today is 2148.93 with a total volume of 14,773.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Morgan Stanley's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $77.50 $409.8K 1.0K 1.3K MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $82.50 $258.1K 3.0K 266 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $77.50 $231.8K 1.0K 1.9K MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $85.00 $165.9K 3.0K 1.3K MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $150.0K 12.2K 1.6K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $77.50 $409.8K 1.0K 1.3K MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $82.50 $258.1K 3.0K 266 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $77.50 $231.8K 1.0K 1.9K MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $85.00 $165.9K 3.0K 1.3K MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $150.0K 12.2K 1.6K

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,530,344, the price of MS is down -1.11% at $78.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On Morgan Stanley:

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $85

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $92.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.