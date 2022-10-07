Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SPLK

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Splunk SPLK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Splunk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,358,259, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $31,346.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $90.0 for Splunk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Splunk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Splunk's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Splunk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $468.7K 636 378 SPLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $72.50 $247.5K 13 300 SPLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $72.50 $235.0K 156 161 SPLK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $63.9K 1.6K 116 SPLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $72.50 $49.5K 13 359

Where Is Splunk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,329,628, the price of SPLK is down -8.48% at $72.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Splunk:

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $86

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

