10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $63.00 $53.0K 246 56.2K AAPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/14/22 $140.00 $43.4K 8.5K 22.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $92.9K 13.6K 4.8K ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $30.8K 13.6K 4.4K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $240.00 $34.5K 5.0K 3.9K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $53.00 $38.6K 541 2.5K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $110.0K 32.2K 1.0K FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $32.1K 1.3K 683 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $170.00 $44.5K 575 510 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $58.0K 1.7K 288

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 8589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.9K, with a price of $928.0 per contract. There were 13646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ON ON, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 13661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $532.0 per contract. There were 5094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 32252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 1301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $2620.0 per contract. There were 575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 246 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 1701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

