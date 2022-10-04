Agnico Eagle Mines Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines.

Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $161,240 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $2,302,610.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $50.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Agnico Eagle Mines options trades today is 5597.86 with a total volume of 8,656.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Agnico Eagle Mines's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $1.5M 7.2K 1.3K AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $245.1K 3.1K 1.0K AEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $145.0K 1.4K 473 AEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $103.1K 17.1K 352 AEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $85.8K 1.6K 143

Where Is Agnico Eagle Mines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,618,056, the price of AEM is up 2.43% at $45.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Agnico Eagle Mines:

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

