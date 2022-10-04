This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $426,084 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $789,101.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $80.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 6082.56 with a total volume of 125,316.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $237.4K 5.5K 2.3K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $85.4K 8.8K 1.3K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $68.00 $51.0K 2.0K 5.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $70.00 $50.0K 5.4K 4.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $68.00 $48.3K 10.6K 7.6K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 37,055,649, the price of AMD is up 3.66% at $68.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $122

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

