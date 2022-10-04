Looking At Block's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Block SQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Block.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $541,756, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $125,610.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $230.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $153.3K 0 9 SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $55.00 $86.0K 1.5K 1 SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $105.00 $73.1K 6.3K 99 SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $75.00 $54.8K 3.1K 36 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $45.8K 6.3K 0

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,939,167, the price of SQ is up 6.6% at $59.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $57

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $55

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Block, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.