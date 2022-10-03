Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades For October 03

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,205,202, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $3,229,515.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $620.0 to $980.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 90.43 with a total volume of 1,945.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $620.0 to $980.0 over the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $980.00 $870.0K 0 30 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $950.00 $591.6K 103 102 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $740.00 $456.4K 165 76 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $670.00 $203.0K 0 50 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $740.00 $184.1K 165 105

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,067,268, the price of REGN is up 6.58% at $734.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $775.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $800.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $756.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $750.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $970.

