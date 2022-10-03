Netflix Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,020,245 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $847,176.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $215.0 to $410.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale trades within a strike price range from $215.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $240.00 $223.4K 1.8K 3.0K NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $400.00 $164.4K 30 10 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $400.00 $156.8K 59 49 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $270.00 $112.0K 1.8K 546 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $250.00 $70.2K 4.3K 1.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $240.00 $223.4K 1.8K 3.0K NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $400.00 $164.4K 30 10 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $400.00 $156.8K 59 49 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $270.00 $112.0K 1.8K 546 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $250.00 $70.2K 4.3K 1.0K

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,456,444, the price of NFLX is up 0.65% at $236.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Macquarie upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $230

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $283

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $325

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Netflix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.