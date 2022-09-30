Looking At Medical Properties Trust's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Medical Properties Trust MPW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Medical Properties Trust.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $3,266,474, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $45,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $16.0 for Medical Properties Trust over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medical Properties Trust's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medical Properties Trust's whale trades within a strike price range from $9.0 to $16.0 in the last 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $13.00 $1.2M 19.6K 5.5K MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $920.0K 15.8K 10.0K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $11.00 $255.8K 2.8K 2.2K MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $224.2K 22.5K 656 MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $11.00 $95.0K 15.9K 1.5K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $13.00 $1.2M 19.6K 5.5K MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $920.0K 15.8K 10.0K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $11.00 $255.8K 2.8K 2.2K MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $224.2K 22.5K 656 MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $11.00 $95.0K 15.9K 1.5K

Where Is Medical Properties Trust Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,479,704, the price of MPW is up 3.1% at $11.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Medical Properties Trust:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Medical Properties Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Medical Properties Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Medical Properties Trust, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.