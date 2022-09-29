What Are Whales Doing With SoFi Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $100,520 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $570,843.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $10.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $4.00 $97.5K 191 756 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.00 $63.7K 1.6K 362 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.00 $62.7K 1.6K 911 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $5.00 $61.3K 1.2K 658 SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $53.0K 22.5K 114

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 56,464,196, the price of SOFI is down -7.81% at $4.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.