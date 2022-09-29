Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COST

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Costco Wholesale COST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Costco Wholesale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 79%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,073,817, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $330,503.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $295.0 to $510.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $295.0 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $445.00 $156.4K 157 719 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $470.00 $140.2K 167 50 COST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $450.00 $114.7K 288 233 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $470.00 $110.0K 167 0 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $485.00 $87.0K 60 30

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $445.00 $156.4K 157 719 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $470.00 $140.2K 167 50 COST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $450.00 $114.7K 288 233 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $470.00 $110.0K 167 0 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $485.00 $87.0K 60 30

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 539,805, the price of COST is down -1.36% at $481.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $559.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $581.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.