Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PDD

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pinduoduo PDD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Pinduoduo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $474,432, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $417,674.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $53.0 to $85.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinduoduo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinduoduo's whale activity within a strike price range from $53.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $65.00 $278.6K 826 223 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $71.00 $108.8K 421 811 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $63.00 $84.3K 902 2.1K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $66.00 $75.3K 266 1.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $85.00 $72.0K 9.1K 800

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,755,948, the price of PDD is up 2.75% at $62.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinduoduo:

HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $93

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinduoduo, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinduoduo, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Pinduoduo, which currently sits at a price target of $104.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

