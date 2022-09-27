Zscaler Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Zscaler ZS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $705,630, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $209,162.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $180.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 461.33 with a total volume of 819.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $110.00 $234.0K 87 200 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $175.00 $228.6K 614 100 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $146.4K 602 80 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $180.00 $71.7K 68 98 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $180.00 $39.9K 278 54

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $110.00 $234.0K 87 200 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $175.00 $228.6K 614 100 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $146.4K 602 80 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $180.00 $71.7K 68 98 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $180.00 $39.9K 278 54

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 947,859, the price of ZS is up 1.1% at $161.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Needham has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zscaler, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.